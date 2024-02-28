JAKARTA, Feb 28 (Reuters) -

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the economy remains strong despite global risks and the probability of the country falling into recession is only 1.5%.

Jokowi, as the president is known, was speaking at an event with the country's military and police in Jakarta.

"We should be grateful that Indonesia's probability is at 1.5%, we must maintain it," he said.

Jokowi also said Indonesia must be vigilant over geopolitical tensions that have affected global supply chains and caused food prices to rise.

Indonesia aims to book 5.2% economic growth in 2024, higher than the 5.05% growth of last year. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto, Stefanno Sulaiman; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)