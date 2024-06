JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday the resignation of the head and deputy head of the body overseeing the country's planned new capital city will not affect investment in the $32 billion project.

Widodo was responding to a question on the issue while inspecting construction of a presidential palace in Nusantara, located in Indonesia's East Kalimantan province. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)