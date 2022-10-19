Indonesia president says no decision yet on timing of tin export ban

JAKARTA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's President Joko
Widodo said on Thursday the government was still making
calculations over the impact of a possible ban on tin exports
and has yet to decide on timing.
Indonesia, the world's top tin exporter, has already moved
to halt shipments of a number of other metals in order to
develop more processing at home. It currently exports about 95%
of the tin it produces.
Jokowi, as the president is known, said the government want
to avoid any financial losses that companies may face due from a
ban but stressed authorities would steer the mining industry
towards more domestic downstreaming.
"Everything must go into industrial downstreaming because
the added value is there," Jokowi told reporters, according to a
streamed video, after visiting a tin smelter in Bangka Belitung
province, the country's tin mining hub.
On Wednesday, a mining ministry official said that the
government was collecting data on what processing industry
Indonesia would need in order to absorb its own tin metal
production, if it decided to go ahead with the export ban.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Martin Petty)