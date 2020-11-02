Indonesia president sees GDP contracting more than 3% in Q3

JAKARTA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's gross domestic
product is expected to contract by more than 3% on an annual
basis in the third quarter, President Joko Widodo said on
Monday, as he told his cabinet to speed up state spending to
support the pandemic-hit economy.
The president, widely known as Jokowi, estimated household
consumption shrunk by around 4%, while investment might have
fallen by more than 5% in the third quarter.
The outlook was bleaker than his finance minister's previous
prediction for a GDP contraction within a 1% to 2.9% range in
July-September after a 5.32% fall in April-June.
The president did not provide an outlook for the fourth
quarter, but said he hoped to see growth.
"The fourth quarter is the final quarter. I hope our
spending can reach its maximum point," Jokowi told a cabinet
meeting broadcast live, underlining how state spending is a
critical driver for an economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak.
Jokowi said there was a prospect for investment to rebound
in the October-December quarter after the United States extended
a trade facility called the Generalized System of Preferences
for Indonesia, which gave duty-free access to $2.6 billion worth
of Indonesian exports in 2019.
Washington closed its GSP eligibility review for Indonesia
with no loss of benefits last week, a few days after U.S.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Jokowi during a visit to
Jakarta.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is set to shrink for the
first time this year since the 1998 Asian financial crisis,
according to government estimates.
With more than 400,000 confirmed infections and around
14,000 deaths, Indonesia is struggling to deal with the worst
COVID-19 outbreak in the region.
The statistics bureau will release the official
third-quarter GDP data on Thursday.
(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo
Editing by Ed Davies)