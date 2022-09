JAKARTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated that the country's economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

The rupiah dropped to its weakest against the dollar on Wednesday since April 2020 amid global market turnmoil. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)