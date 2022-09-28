Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia president sees Q3 GDP growth at 5.4%-6%

09/28/2022 | 11:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo visits the national cemetery

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday said the rupiah exchange rate was in a good condition compared to other currencies and estimated the country's economy could grow by 5.4% to 6% in the third quarter.

The rupiah on Wednesday dropped to its weakest level against the dollar since April 2020 amid global market turmoil.

Global economic conditions are highly uncertain, the president said, but with roughly 7% depreciation so far this year, the rupiah is faring better compared to its Asian peers. He attributed the recent weakness in foreign exchange to the market turmoil caused by Britain's fiscal policy announcements last week.

Speaking at an economic event, Jokowi, as the president is known, said there is no certainty of when the war in Ukraine is going to end and the Indonesian government will work on maintaining stability and growth.

"Our nation will require endurance," he said, adding that he had asked Finance Minister Sri Mulyani to be prudent with fiscal spending.

"Many international analysts are expecting that next year will be worse, but things will be different if we prepare ammunition," he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi said he remains confident that Indonesian economic growth will be supported by development of downstream industries for its minerals sector, and reiterated that after banning exports of raw nickel ore, Indonesia would implement similar policies for other materials such as tin and bauxite.

Indonesia's economy grew by 5.44% in the second quarter.

The rupiah strengthened by 0.16% as of 0318 GMT on Thursday after dropping 0.93% a day earlier.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia, Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.34% 1.07907 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.19% 0.7318 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.19% 0.96864 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.01226 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.45% 0.56888 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aThai central bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
RE
12:03aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost
RE
12:01aOil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
RE
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
09/28Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
RE
09/28Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
RE
09/28Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
RE
09/28Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says
RE
09/28China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXE Innovations Announces Year Ended May 31, 2022, Audited Financial R..
2Changes to UN aviation emissions deal near approval -officials
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher as Treasury yields fall
4Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
5Indonesia approves first home-grown COVID vaccine for emergency use - m..

HOT NEWS