Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission

06/26/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Indonesia president Joko Widodo reshuffles cabinet

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open room for dialogue during a peace-building mission to the warring countries and ask Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

"War has to be stopped and global food supply chains need to be reactivated," Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said before leaving for Germany to attend the G7 summit on Monday.

The president also said he will encourage the G7 countries to seek peace in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, and find an immediate solution to global food and energy crises. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Separately, Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said food and fertiliser products from Russia and Ukraine need to be "reintegrated into the global market, despite the war".

"It is necessary to secure a grain corridor from Ukraine and open food and fertiliser exports from Russia. All countries must refrain from actions that further exacerbate this food crisis," Marsudi said in a statement on Sunday.

Indonesia has condemned the war and expressed sympathy to Ukrainians. However, Jokowi in April said he had declined a request for arms from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
01:39aSaudi bourse to launch single stock futures on July 4 - statement
RE
12:38aIndonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission
RE
12:24aExclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead despite recent drop - chairman
RE
12:20aSeveral explosions in Kyiv's central district - mayor
RE
12:17aUkraine suffers major setback after fall of Sievierodonetsk
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says planned reinvestment of profits…
RE
12:01aCodelco chairman says firm to maintain annual copper p…
RE
12:01aChilean mining firm codelco sees "very firm" copper pr…
RE
06/25Several explosions in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskiy district - mayor
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2CHILEAN MINING FIRM CODELCO SEES "VERY FIRM" COPPER PR…
3ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
4Exclusive-Copper giant Codelco sees 'very firm' copper price ahead desp..
5Atea and Microsoft sign agreement to triple sales of Atea Cloud Service..

HOT NEWS