The president has set a gross domestic product growth target within a range of 5% to 5.5% next year, compared with this year's estimate of 3.7% to 4.5% growth. The economy shrunk by 2.1% last year, the first contraction since 1998 due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 14,385.0000 rupiah)

