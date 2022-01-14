Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia quake strikes off Java island, felt strongly in Jakarta

01/14/2022 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the country's meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMGK) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

In Jakarta, the tremors were felt strongly.

"I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong," said 38-year-old Jakarta resident and nanny, Ani.

"When I felt it I directly grabbed my employer's baby and ran downstairs."

The quake was also felt in the province of West Java and in Lampung, on Sumatra island.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked whether any damage had benn reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning and also sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage.

(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11aChina central bank issues draft rules to cap banks' commercial bill financing business
RE
05:10aGerman economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020
RE
05:09aN.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:09aN.Korea fires two missiles, warns of action over U.S. sanctions push
RE
05:06aTurkish lira firm as minister sees inflation peaking
RE
05:04a'EXPECT THE WORST' : Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
RE
05:04aWho official diaz says it is monitoring anti-viral covid-19 pills for signs of resistance to omicron
RE
05:03aChina securities regulator issues draft rules on regulation of major money market funds
RE
05:03aUK's Truss welcomes good Brexit talks with EU's Sefcovic
RE
05:03aSweden to withdraw from French-led special forces mission in Mali - minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1European shares in the red after hawkish Fed comments
2Aston Martin names Doug Lafferty as finance chief
3Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
4Power group EDF's shares slump after EDF drops earnings guidance
5Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

HOT NEWS