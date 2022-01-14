Indonesia quake strikes off Java island, felt strongly in Jakarta

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMGK) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

In Jakarta, the tremors were felt strongly.

"I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong," said 38-year-old Jakarta resident and nanny, Ani.

"When I felt it I directly grabbed my employer's baby and ran downstairs."

The quake was also felt in the province of West Java and in Lampung, on Sumatra island.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked whether any damage had benn reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning and also sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage.

(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; Editing by Ed Davies)