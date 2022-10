JAKARTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 2.67 trillion rupiah ($176.12 million) in an additional Islamic bonds sale on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The additional auction was held after the government only accepted 755 billion rupiah sukuk sales of a 5 trillion rupiah indicative target the day before. ($1 = 15,160.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)