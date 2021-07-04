Indonesia ramps up oxygen output after dozens die amid scarcity

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia has ordered oxygen
makers to prioritise medical needs amid growing demand from
COVID-19 patients, the government said on Sunday, following more
than 60 deaths in a hospital where supply of the life-saving gas
was almost exhausted.
The world's fourth most populous nation is battling one of
Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with Saturday's 27,913
infections becoming the newest of many peaks during the last two
weeks.
In a statement, the Sardjito hospital on the island of Java
said 63 patients died after it nearly ran out of oxygen over the
period from Saturday until early on Sunday, when fresh supplies
arrived.
A hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had
suffered from COVID-19, however.
In response, the government was asking the gas industry to
increase production of medical oxygen, said health ministry
official Siti Nadia Tarmizi.
"We also hope people don't stock up on oxygen," she added,
referring to stockpiles that could have the effect of denying
the gas to many.
The hospital said that for days before the incident it had
sought more supplies of oxygen, but virus patients streaming in
since Friday had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming supply
sooner than expected.
The crisis eased when it began to receive more supplies just
before dawn on Sunday.
Separately, the ministry overseeing Indonesia's COVID-19
response ordered the gas industry to prioritise production to
fill estimated demand of 800 tonnes of oxygen each day for
medical needs.
The industry has idle capacity of 225,000 tonnes a year that
can still be used, the ministry added.
Hospitals across the main island of Java are being pushed to
the brink by the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant,
which was first identified in India, where it caused a dramatic
spike in cases and strained medical resources.
In the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, the government said
the daily figure of funerals following COVID protocols had risen
10-fold since early May, with 392 burials on Saturday.
That was also the day 18 days of "emergency" curbs took
effect in the islands of Java and Bali to control the spread of
the virus.
From Tuesday, Indonesia will clamp down on arrivals of
foreign visitors, allowing in only those who are fully
vaccinated and have a negative PCR test, the ministry said,
although diplomatic travel is excluded.
Visitors will still have to spend eight days in quarantine
upon arrival.
(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)