Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia releases 33 sea turtles rescued from poachers

01/08/2022 | 12:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The turtles, from the Chelonia mydas species that is protected in Indonesia, were released on Kuta beach after they were rescued during a Navy operation against poachers in December.

Tourists gathered to watch and film the release on their mobile phones, cheering the turtles on as they trudged across on the beach.

"This is a rare animal that must be preserved," said Merry Christian, a 46-year-old local tourist.

Indonesia has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, feeding demand from countries like Malaysia, Vietnam and China. Anyone convicted of involvement in the trade can be jailed for up to five years under Indonesian law.

The turtles had been in rehabilitation at the Bali Conservation and Natural Resources Agency, authorities said.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:15pU.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid
RE
12:55pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:54pU.N. launches Sudanese talks push to end post-coup crisis
RE
12:39pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:26pEx-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest
RE
12:11pIndonesia releases 33 sea turtles rescued from poachers
RE
12:05pANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
11:57aAid workers say Ethiopia air strike in northwest Tigray killed 56 people
RE
11:18aUK records 313 new COVID-19 deaths, 146,390 cases
RE
11:13aDjokovic says recent COVID infection exempts him
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4Serbia may suspend lithium deal with Rio Tinto - PM Brnabic
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS