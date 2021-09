JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, the lowest since May 16, data from the country's COVID-19 task force showed.

Deaths, at 188, were the fewest since mid-June.

The positivity rate was 3.05%, the task force data showed.

Southeast Asia's biggest country has reported more than 4 million COVID-19 cases and more than 138,000 deaths.

