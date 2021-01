Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 14,518 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily increase that brought its total number of cases to just over 1.06 million.

The country's COVID-19 taskforce also reported 210 deaths, increasing the death toll from the pandemic so far to 29,728. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, writing by Fanny Potkin, editing by Jane Wardell)