Indonesia retail sales growth slows in June, survey says

08/10/2021 | 04:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's retail sales growth slowed sharply in June, rising 2.5% on an annual basis after jumping 14.7% a month earlier, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Bank Indonesia (BI) said there were slower sales of automobile spare parts, food and beverages, and recreational spending due to softer demand as people moved about less due to rising COVID-19 cases.

BI predicted a decline of 6.2% annually in retail sales in July. In July, Indonesia applied emergency mobility restriction in the islands of Java and Bali, and some other areas in the archipelago, in a bid to contain coronavirus infections.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Tabita Diela; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
