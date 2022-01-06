Indonesia revokes more than 2,000 mining and plantation permits

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo
said on Thursday more than 2,000 mining, plantation and
forest-use permits have been revoked due to non-compliance or
because they had been unused, tightening oversight of the
nation's natural resources.
Jokowi, as the president is known, said in a broadcast the
action was taken to improve governance and transparency in the
rich natural resources sector.
The permits revoked include 1,776 in metals and minerals
mining, 302 in coal mining, as well as in forestry and
plantations that cover more than three million hectares of land,
spread across the archipelago.
"Permits that are not used, not productive, transferred to
other parties and those that do not fit the required purposes
are revoked," Jokowi said.
The president did not disclose any of the holders of the
permits.
The government will offer a chance for farmers and civil
society organisations to manage some of the assets by partnering
with companies, he said, adding that the country will be open to
"investors that are credible."
