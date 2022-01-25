Log in
Indonesia runs early tests to produce palm oil gasoline

01/25/2022 | 06:45am EST
Palm oil plantation is pictured next to a burnt forest near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia has conducted early tests to produce gasoline made from palm oil, its energy ministry said on Tuesday, as it seeks to expand use of the vegetable oil in its energy sector.

To absorb more of its palm oil output and slash fuel imports, the world's biggest producer of the oil in 2020 launched a mandatory B30 biodiesel, which is 30% palm oil, one of the highest palm oil concentrations used in a biofuel globally.

Indonesia aims to increase the palm oil content in the biodiesel and use it to produce other fuels.

It conducted a test flight using jetfuel mixed with palm oil last year and plans to do road tests for biodiesel containing 40% palm fuel next month.

"We must work to become independent in areas that are important for our nation, such as the energy sector. We have various energy sources that have not been fully utilised," energy minister Arifin Tasrif said in a statement.

Biodiesel makes up around 38% of Indonesia's domestic palm oil consumption last year, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association estimated.

Arifin urged the Bandung Institute of Technology, which has been leading the fuel development, to scale up and speed up the testing, so the results can be a parameter in a feasibility study and engineering design for a planned production facility on Sumatra island.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1223 End-of-day quote.11.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.30% 86.88 Delayed Quote.13.75%
WTI -0.50% 83.748 Delayed Quote.13.90%
HOT NEWS