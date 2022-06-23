Indonesia's April palm oil exports fall 21% - association

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 2.09 million tonnes of palm oil in April, a drop of 20.75% from a year earlier, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association said on Thursday, with exports impacted by state measures aimed at managing domestic cooking oil prices.

Crude palm oil output in April stood at 3.88 million tonnes, a 2.67% increase from the previous month. Meanwhile Indonesian palm oil stock was 6.1 million tonnes by the end of April, up 7.4% from March.

