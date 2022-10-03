Indonesia's Aug foreign arrivals most since start of pandemic

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia in August recorded
its largest number of foreign visitors since the start of the
pandemic, official data showed on Monday, reflecting a loosening
of restrictions and increased travel appetite.
There were about 510,200 arrivals in August, up from 1,800
in the same month a year ago, as public activity kept improving,
Margo Yuwono, head of Statistics Indonesia, told reporters.
That was slightly more than the previous month's figure.
For the January-Aug period, Indonesia recorded 1.73 million
visitors compared with 81,292 in the same period of 2021, when
broad travel curbs were in place.
However, the figures were still significantly less than the
same periods of pre-pandemic 2018 and 2019, when Indonesia had
about 8 million foreign visitors.
