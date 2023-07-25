By Ying Xian Wong

Indonesia's central bank stood pat as expected during its July policy meeting to maintain the stability of the rupiah and ensure that inflation remains under control.

Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark seven-day reverse repo rate at 5.75%. All six economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected the decision.

The central bank also kept its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.00% and its lending facility rate at 6.50%.

The Indonesian rupiah remained under control amid the central bank's stabilization policy, Bank Indonesia Gov. Perry Warjiyo said at a press conference on Tuesday. The rupiah exchange rate strengthened 3.63% year-to-date, and is expected to strengthen amid strong economic prospects, he added.

Indonesia's inflation has also moved into the central bank 2023 target range of 2.0%-4.0%, faster than initially expected, and inflation is expected to be in the range of 1.5%-3.5% next year, Warjiyo added.

Indonesia's economic growth remains well-supported by domestic demand, Bank Indonesia said, adding that it continues to expect the local economy could grow 4.5%-5.3% this year.

Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-23 0404ET