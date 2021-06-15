Log in
Indonesia's External Debt Growth Decelerated in April 2021

06/15/2021 | 12:00am EDT
No. 23/142/DKom

Indonesia's external debt growth decelerated in April 2021. The external debt at the end of April 2021 was recorded at USD418.0 billion or grew by 4.8% (yoy), lower than 7.2% (yoy) in the previous period. Such development was driven by the slowed growth of Government's and private's external debt.

The Government's external debt in April 2021 experienced lower growth than the previous month.On an annual basis, the Government's external debt in April 2021 decelerated to 8.6% (yoy) from 12.6% (yoy) in March 2021, in line with the net withdrawal of foreign loans used to support program and project financing, including financial inclusion programs. In addition, positive sentiment on maintained global market players' confidence has encouraged foreign investors to return to their portfolio investments in the domestic Government Securities (SBN) market. The management of Government's external debt is conducted in a prudent, credible, and accountable manner to support spending towards priority sectors, including to support the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the National Economic Recovery program, among others, public administration, defense, & compulsory social security sector (17.7% share of Government's external debt), human health & social work activities sector (17.1%), education sector (16.3%), construction sector (15.3%), and financial & insurance sector (12.8%). The Government's external debt position in April 2021 was registered at USD206.0 billion, remains safe and manageable since most of it consisted of long-term maturity debt, accounted for 99.9% of the total Government's external debt.

The private's external debt growthslowed from the previous month. The growth of private's external debt in April 2021 was recorded at 1,2% (yoy), slowed from 2,6% (yoy) in the previous month. Such development was driven by a deeper contraction of the financial corporation's external debt at 8.6% (yoy) from 6.6% (yoy) contraction in the previous month. In addition, the external debt of nonfinancial corporations also experienced moderation to 4.3% (yoy) from 5.3% (yoy) in the last month. With these developments, the private's external debt position in April 2021 was registered at USD209.0 billion, dominated by long-term maturity external debt, which accounted for 78.4% of the total private's external debt. Several sectors with the most significant external debt namely the financial & insurance sector; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply sector; mining & drilling sector; and manufacturing sector, were accounted for 77.2% of total private external debt.

The structure of Indonesia's external debt remained healthy, supported by the prudential principle application in its management. Indonesia's external debt in April 2021 is manageable as reflected in the maintained ratio of Indonesia's external debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at around 37.9%, lower than 39.1% in the last month. In addition, the structure of Indonesia's external debt remained healthy which was indicated by the domination of long-term maturity debt with an 89.2% share of total external debt. In close coordination with the government, Bank Indonesia continues to monitor external debt by promoting the prudential principle application in its management to maintain a solid external debt structure. External debt's role will also be optimized to support development financing and stimulate economic recovery by minimizing the risks that may affect macroeconomic stability.

The complete data on the latest Indonesia's external debt and its metadata can be obtained in the publication of Indonesia's External Debt Statistics (SULNI) June 2021 edition on the Bank Indonesia website. This publication can also be accessed through the Ministry of Finance website.

Jakarta, 15th June 2021

Head of Communication Department

Erwin Haryono

Executive Director

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS