Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia's External Debt Growth Recorded at USD417.5 billion

02/15/2021 | 11:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
No. 23/ 39 /DKom


Indonesia's external debt was recorded at USD417.5 billionat Q4/20, consisting of public debt (Government and Central Bank) of USD209.2 billion and private debt (including state-owned enterprises) of USD208.3 billion. Indonesia's external debt at the end of Q4/20 grew by 3.5% (yoy), lower than 3.9% (yoy) in the previous quarter, mainly stemming from the slowed growth of private's external debt.

The government's external debt growth increased compared to the previous quarter. At the end of Q4/20, the government's external debt was registered at USD206.4 billion or grew by 3.3% (yoy), higher compared with 1.6% (yoy) in Q3/20. Such development was supported by maintained investor confidence, which prompted the foreign capital inflow in the Government Securities (SBN) market, as well as the partial withdrawal of the foreign loan commitment to support the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the National Economic Recovery program. The management of government's external debt is conducted in a prudent and accountable manner to support government spending towards priority sectors, among others, human health & social work activities sector (share 23,9% of external debt), construction sector (16.7%), education sector (16.7%), public administration, defense, & compulsory social security sector (11.9%), and financial & insurance sector (11.1%).

Private's external debt growth decelerated from the previous quarter. At the end of Q4/20, the private sector's external debt grew by 3.8% (yoy), declining from 6.2% (yoy) in the previous quarter. Such development was driven by a slowed growth of nonfinancial corporation external debt coupled with a deeper contraction of financial corporation external debt. The growth of nonfinancial corporation external debt was decelerated from 8.4% (yoy) in Q3/20 to 6.4% (yoy) in Q4/20. In addition, the financial corporation's external debt recorded a higher 4.7% (yoy) contraction compared with 0.9% (yoy) contraction in the previous quarter. Several sectors with the most significant external debt share amounted to 77.1% of total private external debt, including the financial & insurance sector; electricity, gas, steam & air conditioning supply sector; manufacturing sector; and mining & drilling sector.

Indonesia's external debt maintained a healthy structure supported by the prudential principle application in its management. The resilient structure of external debt was reflected in the maintained ratio of Indonesia's external debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Q4/2020 at 39.4%, albeit increasing from 38,1% in the last quarter. Furthermore, the external debt was dominated by long-term debt, which accounted for 89.1% of the total external debt. In close coordination with the government, Bank Indonesia continues to monitor external debt by promoting the prudential principle application in its management to maintain a solid external debt structure. External debt's role will also be optimized to support development financing and stimulate economic recovery by minimizing the risks that may affect macroeconomic stability.

The complete data on the latest Indonesia's external debt and its metadata can be obtained in the publication of Indonesia's External Debt Statistics (SULNI) February 2021 edition on the Bank Indonesia website. This publication can also be accessed through the Ministry of Finance website.

Head of Communication Department
Erwin Haryono
Executive Director

Information about Bank Indonesia

Tel. 021-131, Email: bicara@bi.go.id

Disclaimer

Bank Indonesia published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 04:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/15Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation - sources
RE
02/15China explores rare earth export curbs to target U.S. defence industry - FT
RE
02/15Indian shares scale new high as financials, Reliance gain
RE
02/1510-year JGB yields at highest in near 1 year after soft auction
RE
02/15Economic optimism lifts HK stocks to 2-1/2-year high after Lunar New Year break
RE
02/15Indonesia's External Debt Growth Recorded at USD417.5 billion
PU
02/15DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Live hogs from GenSan, ASF “green zones” continue to arrive, ensuring ample pork supply, reduced prices in MM
PU
02/15ASTRAZENECA : Oil prices climb as deep freeze shuts U.S. oil wells, curbs refineries
RE
02/15Indonesia wealth fund CEO says to focus on toll roads in review of $9.5 billion infra assets
RE
02/15Indonesia finance minister says sovereign wealth fund directors expected to do creative things to create added value
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2SANOFI : SANOFI : Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label
3CRAWFORD & COMPANY : ADJUSTER 101: day in the life of a field adjuster
4SENSEX : Indian shares scale new high as financials, Reliance gain
5Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala makes history as head of WTO
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ