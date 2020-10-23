Log in
Indonesia's FDI up 1.1% in third quarter, first quarterly growth this year

10/23/2020 | 12:17am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's incoming foreign direct investment (FDI) grew 1.1% on an annual basis in rupiah terms in the July-September period, the first growth in three quarters, its investment board chief said on Friday.

The board recorded a total of 106.1 trillion rupiah ($7.24 billion) worth of FDI in the third quarter, excluding in banking and oil and gas sectors.

($1 = 14,645.0000 rupiah)

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Tabita Diela; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


