JAKARTA, May 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $4.2 billion to $136.2 billion at end-April due to payment of government's foreign debts and rupiah stabilisation measures, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The reserves level at end-April was equal to 6.1 months worth of imports, above international standards and adequate to support Indonesia's external resilience and maintain economic and financial stability, Bank Indonesia said. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)