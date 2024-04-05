JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $3.6 billion to $140.4 billion at end-March due to payment of government's foreign debts, companies' FX demand and rupiah stabilisation measures, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The reserves level at end-March was equal to 6.4 months worth of imports, above international standards and adequate to support Indonesia's external resilience and maintain economic and financial stability, Bank Indonesia said. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto)