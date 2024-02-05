JAKARTA, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew 5.04% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, roughly in line with the 5% predicted by economists polled by Reuters, official data showed on Monday.

On a non-seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product expanded 0.45% in the October-December period. The Reuters survey had expected a 0.41% expansion.

Growth in full-year 2023 was at 5.05%, close to economists' forecast of 5%.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty, Kanupriya Kapoor)