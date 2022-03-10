Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia's Jan palm oil exports slide 23.8% -GAPKI

03/10/2022 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports, including refined products such as oleochemical, were 2.18 million tonnes in January, down 23.8% from the same month last year, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Friday.

The January shipment - made before the world's top palm oil producer capped exports - fell due to lower production, GAPKI said in a statement, with a drop in monthly purchase by China and Pakistan.

Compared to December, exports were down 11.4%.

Indonesia produced 3.86 million tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) and about 0.37 million tonnes of palm kernel oil in January, GAPKI said, down from December's output of 3.98 million tonnes of CPO.

January's ending stock stood at 4.68 million tonnes, up from 4.13 million tonnes a month earlier.

In the first half of 2022, a supply gap in global edible oil is expected, GAPKI said, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine affecting supply. Ukraine is a major sunflower and rapeseed producer.

To keep cooking oil prices under control at home, Indonesia in late January implemented export restrictions that have sent global palm prices to record highs.

Leading industry analysts this week said tight edible oil stockpiles and blocked shipments from the Black Sea area are expected to keep prices near record highs for the coming months, but sticker shock is expected to curb global consumption in the latter half of 2022. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL 0.00% 1579.25 End-of-day quote.45.83%
KERNEL HOLDING S.A. 0.51% 19.76 Delayed Quote.-66.51%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.16% 109.33 Delayed Quote.65.95%
WTI -0.98% 106.38 Delayed Quote.66.39%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:19aDollar hits five-year peak on yen, euro hounded by growth risks
RE
12:18aChina's has faced 'continuous' cyber attacks from the United States -Xinhua
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aDollar hits 5-year peak on yen, euro hounded by growth risks
RE
12:13aU.S. steps up pressure on Russia over Ukraine invasion
RE
12:09aCoal still at heart of China energy strategy after parliamentary gathering
RE
12:08aAir strikes in Ukraine's Dnipro kill one -emergency services
RE
12:08aExplosions take place in ukrainian city dnipro - emergency servi…
RE
12:06aDidi to halt Hong Kong listing plans - Bloomberg News
RE
12:04aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook allows Ukraine war posts urging violence against invading Russians, Putin
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares fall on inflation, central bank moves
2Besieged Ukrainians endure bombardments, with no breakthrough in talks
3Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it
4Oracle bets on cloud boom to forecast upbeat profit
5Opposition to Toshiba break-up grows as top shareholder, proxy firms sp..

HOT NEWS