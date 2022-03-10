Indonesia's Jan palm oil exports slide 23.8% -GAPKI

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's palm oil exports,
including refined products such as oleochemical, were 2.18
million tonnes in January, down 23.8% from the same month last
year, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on
Friday.
The January shipment - made before the world's top palm oil
producer capped exports - fell due to lower production, GAPKI
said in a statement, with a drop in monthly purchase by China
and Pakistan.
Compared to December, exports were down 11.4%.
Indonesia produced 3.86 million tonnes of crude palm oil
(CPO) and about 0.37 million tonnes of palm kernel oil in
January, GAPKI said, down from December's output of 3.98 million
tonnes of CPO.
January's ending stock stood at 4.68 million tonnes, up from
4.13 million tonnes a month earlier.
In the first half of 2022, a supply gap in global edible oil
is expected, GAPKI said, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine
affecting supply. Ukraine is a major sunflower and rapeseed
producer.
To keep cooking oil prices under control at home, Indonesia
in late January implemented export restrictions that have sent
global palm prices to record highs.
Leading industry analysts this week said tight edible oil
stockpiles and blocked shipments from the Black Sea area are
expected to keep prices near record highs for the coming months,
but sticker shock is expected to curb global consumption in the
latter half of 2022.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe
Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)