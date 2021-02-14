Indonesia's Jan trade surplus at $1.96 bln, bigger than expected

JAKARTA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia posted a
bigger-than-expected $1.96 billion trade surplus in January as
exports surged while imports remained weak amid measures to
contain the spread of the coronavirus, data from the statistics
bureau showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll had expected a $1.68 billion surplus.
Exports rose 12.24% on a yearly basis to $15.30 billion,
compared with the poll's forecast of a 13.59% increase, on
rising shipments of the country's top commodities such as palm
oil, coal and copper.
Imports were down 6.49% on a yearly basis to $13.34 billion,
versus a 2.77% fall expected in the poll.
