Indonesia's Jokowi urges developed countries to commit to climate funding goals

(Adds comment from EU official in paragraphs 10-11)
BEBATU, Indonesia, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian President
Joko Widodo urged developed countries on Tuesday to commit to
their pledge to provide financing for poorer countries to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions at this month's UN climate conference.
Rich countries have missed a target https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/sticking-points-un-climate-conference-2021-10-18
to raise $100 billion a year to support developing countries in
their climate action projects, which experts say could break
down trust at the Oct. 31 - Nov. 12 COP26 conference in the
Scottish city of Glasgow.
"It's impossible if we don't get funding help. If we don't
have the technology, it's also difficult," the president, who is
popularly known as Jokowi, told Reuters on Tuesday after
planting a patch of mangrove in the village of Bebatu on Borneo
island.
Indonesia, the world's eight-biggest greenhouse gas emitter,
has pledged to cut back its carbon emissions to 29% below
business-as-usual by its own efforts, but with the help of
international funding and transfer of technology, it believes it
could increase the reduction to up to 41%.
The country earlier this year brought forward its long-term
target to reach carbon neutrality https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/indonesia-optimistic-reaching-net-zero-emissions-by-2060-or-earlier-2021-07-27
to 2060 or sooner, from 2070 initially, which includes plans to
phase out the use of coal-fired plants.
Jokowi said Indonesia wants to invest in renewable projects
to capitalise on its potential in hydropower, geothermal, wind,
solar and marine current and this will require billions of
dollars of funding.
A government study https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/indonesia-needs-200-bln-annual-investment-2021-2030-decarbonise-govt-2021-10-13
has shown the Southeast Asian country needs $150 billion to
$200 billion per year in investment in low carbon programmes
over the next nine years to meet its net zero emission goal.
"This is a big work. It needs investment, it needs
technologies," Jokowi said, adding that he did not want "just
talk" at COP26.
Indonesia has also launched a programme to restore 600,000
hectares of mangrove forest in the next three years to absorb
carbon emission, Jokowi said.
European Union Executive Vice President Frans Timmermans
told Reuters on Monday that the EU and the United States would
meet their commitments, but he is still urging other rich
countries to come on board.
"I think we still have a shot at getting to $100 billion. I
think it would be very important for Glasgow to do that. Also as
a sign of thrust and confidence to the developing world," he
said.
Indonesia would also promote sustainable economic growth
when it takes over the G20 presidency in December, alongside an
even economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Jokowi said.
"We want to fight for the chance for poor countries,
developing countries, vulnerable groups, to get back on their
feet and not get left behind by developed countries," he said.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stanley Widianto; Editing by
Nick Macfie)