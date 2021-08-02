Log in
Indonesia's July annual inflation rate rises to 1.52%

08/02/2021 | 12:15am EDT
JAKARTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate picked up pace in July as prices of some food and health products rose, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The July consumer price index rose 1.52% on yearly basis, higher compared with 1.45% expected in a Reuters poll and a 10-month-low inflation rate of 1.33% in June.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy headline inflation has stayed below the central bank's target range of 2% to 4% since mid-2020, as domestic demand dropped amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual core inflation rate, which excludes government-controlled and volatile prices, eased slightly to 1.40% from 1.49% in June, and compared to a 1.38% forecast. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
