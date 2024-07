JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual inflation rate cooled to 2.51% in June, lower than expected and sat around the middle of the central bank's 1.5% to 3.5% target range, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected June headline inflation of 2.70% versus a 2.84% rate in May.

The statistics bureau will release core inflation data later on Monday. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Fransiska Nangoy, Ananda Teresia)