JAKARTA, April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports in March fell 4.19% from a year earlier to $22.43 billion, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday.

The drop was smaller than a forecast decline of 9.03% in a Reuters poll, and a 9.45% drop in February. The bureau is due to release import and trade balance data later on Monday. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe)