Indonesia's March inflation at 2-year high on food prices

* March inflation at 2.64%, vs poll's forecast of 2.56%
* Pertamina raises 92-gasoline price nearly 40%
* VAT hike of 1 pct point kicks in
JAKARTA, April 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's consumer price
index rose to a two-year high in March, official data showed on
Friday, as economists warned inflation would creep up further as
the government raised a gasoline price and the value-added tax
rate.
Annual inflation rose to 2.64% last month, the highest since
April 2020 and faster than the 2.56% forecast in a Reuters poll,
on rising prices of chilli, cooking oil, eggs, household fuel
and gold jewellery.
The core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and
government-controlled prices, also rose to 2.37%, a touch higher
than the 2.33% expected in the poll.
The central bank has a target to keep headline inflation
within a range of 2% to 4%.
However, Bank Indonesia's (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has in
recent months vowed to keep interest rates at their record low
until BI sees signs of a fundamental price rise, which it gauges
with core inflation.
Separately on Friday, state energy firm Pertamina raised the
price of its 92-octane gasoline by nearly 40% to cut losses amid
a surge in global oil prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Although the fuel is less popular than the subsidised
90-octane gasoline, economists say the move will add
inflationary pressure just ahead of the fasting month of
Ramadan, when inflation typically peaks in the Muslim-majority
country.
The government also raised value-added tax by one percentage
point (pp) to 11% on Friday, a measure that Finance Minister Sri
Mulyani Indrawati has said would add less than 0.5 pp to
headline inflation.
Wisnu Wardana, an economist with Bank Danamon, said the
gasoline price hike would add another 0.49 pp to headline
inflation.
"We reiterate our view that inflation will gradually
approach the upper bound of the central bank's target, followed
by a calibration of monetary policy in 3Q22," he said,
predicting BI may take more liquidity out of the market through
open market operations or start to hike its policy rates.
Akbar Suwardi, a banker with one of Indonesia's biggest
lenders, said despite the expected spike in inflation, BI
should be wary of raising interest rates too soon.
"If interest rates rise and demand falls while inflation
remains high because there is an unresolved supply-side problem,
we could be facing stagflation," he said, referring to an
economic condition when growth is slow, while prices keep
rising.
The median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll last
month was for BI to hike rates in the third quarter. BI's next
policy meeting is on April 18 to 19.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Stefanno Sulaiman
Editing by Ed and Kanupriya Kapoor)