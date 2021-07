JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - Foreign visitor arrivals to Indonesia fell 3.85% in May on a yearly basis, to about 155,600, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global travel.

The southeast Asian nation typically saw more than a million foreign visitors each month before the pandemic. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)