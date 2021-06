However, the May inflation remained below the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%. April inflation was 1.42% and a Reuters poll had expected a May rate of 1.67%.

Annual core inflation, which excludes volatile food and government-controlled prices, also quickened for the first time since March 2020 to 1.37% in May, the highest in three months. April's rate was 1.18% and the poll had forecast 1.28%.

