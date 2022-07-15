Log in
Indonesia's May palm oil exports slump, domestic stocks rise-assoc

07/15/2022 | 05:08am EDT
Trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 678,000 tonnes of palm oil in May, down 77% from the same month in 2021, after a ban on exports of crude palm oil and some derivatives, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association said on Friday.

The export ban was implemented between April 28 to May 23. Domestic palm oil stocks rose to 7.23 million tonnes by the end of May, from 6.1 million tonnes in April, due to the ban.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
