Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Indonesia's Needs Holistic Approach to Sustainable Bioenergy

07/31/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following the Paris Agreement in 2015, Indonesia has committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 29 percent under a business-as-usual scenario by 2030 in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). It has also committed to achieving 23 percent of renewable energy (RE) in its primary energy supply by 2025.

A critical part of both efforts is biofuel, with the government targeting production of a 30 percent biodiesel blend (B30) by 2020 through to 2050, and a 20 percent bioethanol blend by 2025, to be increased to 50 percent by 2050. By 2020, however, Indonesia had achieved just 11.5 percent.

-

The original article can be found here.

Pic by @ybenardi - Pixabay.

Disclaimer

ASEAN Center for Energy published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 06:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of GP Strategies Corp. - GPX
PR
03:52aARIANE 5 : A new successful flight
PU
03:42aINDO RAMA SYNTHETICS INDIA : Annual Report 2020-2130-Jul-2021
PU
03:33aJAPAN ASIA : Veteran activist Murakami gains majority in Japan Asia Group
RE
03:32aScheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on Friday, July 16, 2021
PU
03:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Veoneer, Inc. - VNE
PR
03:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Medallia, Inc. - MDLA
PR
03:02aChina will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2 - central bank
RE
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Retail Properties of America, Inc. - RPAI
PR
03:01aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Valley Republic Bancorp - VLLX
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FED'S BRAINARD: Can't wrap head around not having U.S. central bank digital currency
2KORE MINING LTD. : KORE MINING : Enhances Environmental, Social and Governance Practices and Grants Annual Inc..
3Airbus production plans expose strategy rift with engine makers
4Dollar rises but still set for biggest weekly loss since May
5China's factory activity in July grows at slowest pace since Feb 2020

HOT NEWS