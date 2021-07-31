Indonesia's Needs Holistic Approach to Sustainable Bioenergy

Following the Paris Agreement in 2015, Indonesia has committed to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 29 percent under a business-as-usual scenario by 2030 in its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). It has also committed to achieving 23 percent of renewable energy (RE) in its primary energy supply by 2025.
A critical part of both efforts is biofuel, with the government targeting production of a 30 percent biodiesel blend (B30) by 2020 through to 2050, and a 20 percent bioethanol blend by 2025, to be increased to 50 percent by 2050. By 2020, however, Indonesia had achieved just 11.5 percent.
Pic by @ybenardi - Pixabay.
