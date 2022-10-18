Indonesia's PLN in talks with investors over early retirement of coal plants

JAKARTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state utility
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is in negotiations with U.S. and
European investors to help finance an acceleration scheme for
its coal power plant retirement, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
PLN is targeting reaching net zero carbon emission by 2060
and planning the early retirement of coal plants worth a
collective capacity of 10 gigawatts overall.
"We are in the process of negotiating with global
communities, American counterparts, European counterparts,
global investment (firms), about an energy transition
mechanism," Darmawan Prasodjo told a G20 side event in
Indonesia's Bali, which was streamed online.
He said 6.7 gigawatt of coal power capacity is earmarked for
retirement earlier under the programme.
As of 2020, PLN had 63.3 GW of installed power capacity with
50% coming from coal-fired plants.
Darmawan said some of PLN's coal capacity would come to
natural retirement in 2044, but the company can expedite the
phasing out by a decade with affordable financing at a 2.5% to
3% rate.
Although PLN vowed it would not commission new coal power
plants, Darmawan said that a number of coal projects currently
under construction would still enter the system until 2026,
worth 13 GW of output.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Bernadette Christina Munthe;
Editing by Martin Petty)