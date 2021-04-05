Indonesia's Pertamina gradually restarts Balongan refinery after fire - spokesman
04/05/2021 | 12:30am EDT
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state oil company PT Pertamina is gradually starting up its refinery in Balongan, after parts of the refinery caught fire, the company's spokesman, Ifki Sukarya told Reuters on Monday.
The process to start up the 125,000 barrel per day refinery has started March 31, two days after the fire broke out.
