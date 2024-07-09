July 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Pertamina is looking to buy jet fuel supplies for August to December delivery via a procurement tender, two sources said on Tuesday, citing the tender documents.

The state-owned oil company is seeking to buy at least one 200,000-barrel jet fuel cargo for monthly delivery on a cost and freight (CFR) Jakarta basis via its trading arm, they said.

This will likely add up to a total of at least 1.2 million barrels for delivery over the five-month period, with Pertamina looking to buy two 200,000-barrel cargoes for August delivery. (Reporting by Trixie Yap in Singapore and Bernadette Christina in Jakarta; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)