Indonesia's Pertamina to adjust refinery investment plans amid energy shift

(Repeats story with no changes to text)
JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The refinery arm of
Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is redesigning its
refinery expansion plans to meet shifting demands from a
transition towards renewable energy, its chief executive said on
Tuesday.
Under Pertamina's 2015 refinery development plan, the
company aims to upgrade four of its biggest refineries and build
two new ones, which would nearly double its processing capacity
to more than 1.5 million barrels per day.
PT Kilang Pertamina Internasional, or KPI, Pertamina's
refinery subholding, is readjusting the scope, product mix and
timeline of its investment for Plaju, Dumai and Cilacap
refineries, its chief executive Taufik Adityawarman told Reuters
in an interview.
"Previously, we had a long list to increase capacity and we
were emphasising volume," he said of the 2015 plan.
"Now, with a new business environment, adoption of electric
vehicles and our own commitment to energy transition, we have to
be adaptive."
Indonesia last year pledged a more ambitious carbon emission
cut of 31.89% on its own, or 43.2% with international support by
2030. It is also targeting net-zero emissions by 2060.
According to a 2021 presentation by Pertamina, upgrades of
Dumai, Plaju and Cilacap would require a combined $6.2 billion,
with expected completion in 2027.
The new investment plan might result in bigger production of
fuel made of renewable sources, such as diesel fuel and jet fuel
made from vegetable oil, Taufik added.
The Cilacap plant already has 3,000 bpd capacity to produce
fuel made from palm oil - of which Indonesia is the world's
biggest producer - and is expected to double that capacity by
2026.
Taufik said KPI aims to finalise their new investment plan
in the first half of this year.
Pertamina completed the first phase of its Balongan refinery
upgrade in 2022, expanding its capacity to 150,000 bpd from
125,000 bpd.
It is aiming to finish the first phase of its Balikpapan
refinery upgrade in 2024 to raise processing capacity to 360,000
bpd from 260,000 bpd. KPI would spend $1.5 billion in capital
expenditure this year, mostly for the Balikpapan refinery.
Taufik said KPI hopes to reach a final investment decision
on the Tuban refinery in the second half of the year.
(Editing by Martin Petty)