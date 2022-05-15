Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia's Pertamina to repair unit at Balikpapan refinery after fatal fire

05/15/2022 | 11:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is seen in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina on Monday said it would take a week to repair a unit at its Balikpapan refinery in East Kalimantan province after a fire broke out a day earlier, killing one contractor and injuring five others.

Pertamina said fuel supply would not be disrupted as the refinery should still have enough stocks for the Balikpapan fuel terminal, adding that it has also prepared a scenario to reroute components from another facility to ensure supply.

The fire was put out at 11:31 a.m. local time (1931 GMT) on Sunday, around an hour after it broke out at Plant 5 in the hydro-skimming complex unit at the refinery, the company said.

"The repair of Plant 5 is scheduled to be completed in the next seven days, and we will ensure that fuel production can continue to run safely," Ely Chandra, Pertamina's communication manager for the Balikpapan refinery, said in a statement.

The refinery has a capacity of 260,000 barrel per day.

Pertamina has had several fires at some of its refineries in the past few years, including a smaller blaze at the Balikpapan plant in March.

A fire also broke out at a fuel storage unit in Pertamina's refinery complex in Cilacap, Central Java, in November.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16U.S. Treasury's Yellen to push Poland on global minimum tax implementation
RE
05/15Indonesia's Pertamina to repair unit at Balikpapan refinery after fatal fire
RE
05/15Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he suffered minor stroke
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
RE
05/15China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms
RE
05/15Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite
RE
05/15China stats bureau expects economy to improve in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Fortescue Metals : Global Green Energy company Fortescue Future Industr..
3India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer g..
4Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg New..
5China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curb..

HOT NEWS