JAKARTA, June 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia's incoming-president Prabowo Subianto is committed to keeping the 2025 fiscal deficit in the range that will be approved by the current government and the parliament, his top economic aide Thomas Djiwandono said on Monday.

Thomas also said the debt-to-GDP ratio at 50% "is not possible," and he stressed there are no gaps between the incoming and current governments. (Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Stanley Widianto; Editing by John Mair)