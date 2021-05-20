Indonesia's Q1 current account swings back to a deficit

JAKARTA, May 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia's current account
swung back to a deficit of $1 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic
product, in the first three months of 2021, after two straight
quarters of surpluses, central bank data showed on Friday.
There was a surplus in the country's financial and capital
accounts in the January-March period, taking its balance of
payments to a surplus of $4.1 billion, compared with a $200
million deficit in the previous quarter.
