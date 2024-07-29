JAKARTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Foreign direct investment into Indonesia rose 16.6% on a yearly basis in the second quarter to 217.3 trillion rupiah ($13.35 billion), the investment ministry said on Monday.

That was slightly faster than the annual FDI growth of 15.5% in the first three months of 2024.

The data excludes investment in the financial and oil and gas sectors.

In April-June, the Southeast Asian country reported foreign investment worth $4.4 billion in 1,130 projects in the base metals industry, the biggest beneficiary of FDI in the period.

Indonesia has seen rising foreign investor interest in its mining and metal refining industry since it banned exports of nickel ore in 2020 and other raw minerals in 2023.

The largest sources of FDI in the second quarter were Singapore, China, Hong Kong, South Korea and the United States.

($1 = 16,280 rupiah)

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by John Mair)