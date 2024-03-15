By Ying Xian Wong

Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed in February, as a decline in exports outweighed the marginal drop in imports..

Southeast Asia's largest economy posted a trade surplus of $0.87 billion for the month, compared with a surplus of $2.02 billion in January, the statistics agency said Thursday.

The country had trade surpluses with the U.S., India, and the Philippines.

Indonesia's exports--which make up around 20% of gross domestic product--fell 5.79% in February from the previous month to $19.31 billion, weighed by weaker shipments of non-oil products, mainly due to a decline in iron and steel exports.

Compared with the same period a year earlier, exports were 9.45% lower.

Imports in February declined 0.29% from a month earlier to $18.44 billion, mainly due to a 2.12% drop in non-gas imports. Imports rose 15.84% on year, the agency said.

Write to Ying Xian Wong at yingxian.wong@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 2301ET