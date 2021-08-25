Indonesia's budget deficit at 2.04% of GDP in Jan-July -Finance Minister

That compared with a deficit of 283.2 trillion rupiah at the end of the previous month. The government forecast a budget deficit of 5.82% of GDP for full-year 2021.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the government would optimise other sources to fund the deficit and try to reduce its bond issuance target, after the central bank agreed to directly purchase 215 trillion rupiah worth of bonds this year.

($1 = 14,395.0000 rupiah)

