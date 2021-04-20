Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Interest Rates
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Indonesia's c.bank keeps rates at record lows, trims 2021 GDP forecast

04/20/2021 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds further remarks by the governor, economist comment)

* Benchmark kept at record low of 3.50% as expected

* Governor says global growth stronger than expected

* But trims 2021 domestic GDP forecast to 4.1%-5.1% from 4.3%-5.3%

* Says to keep strengthening measures to support rupiah

JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept its main policy rate at a record low on Tuesday and trimmed its 2021 growth forecast for Southeast Asia's largest economy, while pledging to strengthen measures to keep the rupiah currency stable.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate at 3.50%, where it has been since February and as expected by all 27 analysts in a Reuters poll.

Governor Perry Warjiyo said a global economic recovery had been stronger than initially anticipated, underpinning demand for Indonesia's exports, but warned that domestic consumption remained muted due to mobility restrictions to control the coronavirus outbreak.

BI's forecast for economic growth this year was trimmed to 4.1%-5.1% from 4.3%-5.3% previously.

"Consumption is also improving according to various indicators ... but the level of improvement, based on the latest data, is lower than our earlier expectation," Warjiyo told a streamed news conference.

BI would keep strengthening measures to keep the rupiah stable, he said, after the currency has been caught up in a broad sell-off in risk assets, driven by rising U.S. inflation expectations and Treasury yields.

The rupiah has firmed slightly in the past few days but remains one of the worst performing currencies in emerging Asia, with losses of 3.2% so far this year. The currency gained slightly after the policy announcement.

Warjiyo said he believed the rupiah would continue to strengthen on portfolio inflows.

After suffering its first full-year contraction in over two decades in 2020, the economy is expected to post its first positive growth in five quarters in April-June as mass vaccination is rolled out, the government has said.

BI has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points, pumped 798.85 trillion rupiah ($55.11 billion) liquidity into the financial system and relaxed lending rules since 2020 to help Indonesia weather the COVID-19 pandemic. ($1 = 14,495.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Interest Rates"
04:05aIndonesia's c.bank keeps rates at record lows, trims 2021 GDP forecast
RE
03:46aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Current rupiah exchange rate, govt bond yields are attractive for investors
RE
03:36aEuro zone bond yields continue rise, moves contained ahead of ECB
RE
03:26aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : Will increase use of short term islamic bonds to strengthen shariah monetary operations
RE
03:25aIndonesia's central bank keeps interest rates steady
RE
03:15aINDONESIA C.BANK GOV : 2021 bond purchase in primary market amounting to 101.91 trln rupiah
RE
04/19Canada sets new 2030 carbon reduction target, to issue first green bond
RE
04/19CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips, bond yields climb as Ottawa adds to deficit spending
RE
04/19Canada ramps up long-term bond issuance as debt load spikes
RE
04/19Canada plans to raise share of long-term bond issuance to 42% in 2021-22 from 29% in 2020-21 - budget
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3EUROSTOXX : Tobacco companies weigh on European shares
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ