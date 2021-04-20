Indonesia's c.bank keeps rates at record lows, trims 2021 GDP forecast

(Adds further remarks by the governor, economist comment)
* Benchmark kept at record low of 3.50% as expected
* Governor says global growth stronger than expected
* But trims 2021 domestic GDP forecast to 4.1%-5.1% from
4.3%-5.3%
* Says to keep strengthening measures to support rupiah
JAKARTA, April 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank kept
its main policy rate at a record low on Tuesday and trimmed its
2021 growth forecast for Southeast Asia's largest economy, while
pledging to strengthen measures to keep the rupiah currency
stable.
Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 7-day reverse
repurchase rate at 3.50%, where it has been since
February and as expected by all 27 analysts in a Reuters poll.
Governor Perry Warjiyo said a global economic recovery had
been stronger than initially anticipated, underpinning demand
for Indonesia's exports, but warned that domestic consumption
remained muted due to mobility restrictions to control the
coronavirus outbreak.
BI's forecast for economic growth this year was trimmed to
4.1%-5.1% from 4.3%-5.3% previously.
"Consumption is also improving according to various
indicators ... but the level of improvement, based on the latest
data, is lower than our earlier expectation," Warjiyo told a
streamed news conference.
BI would keep strengthening measures to keep the rupiah
stable, he said, after the currency has been caught up in a
broad sell-off in risk assets, driven by rising U.S. inflation
expectations and Treasury yields.
The rupiah has firmed slightly in the past few days
but remains one of the worst performing currencies in emerging
Asia, with losses of 3.2% so far this year. The currency gained
slightly after the policy announcement.
Warjiyo said he believed the rupiah would continue to
strengthen on portfolio inflows.
After suffering its first full-year contraction in over two
decades in 2020, the economy is expected to post its first
positive growth in five quarters in April-June as mass
vaccination is rolled out, the government has said.
BI has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points,
pumped 798.85 trillion rupiah ($55.11 billion) liquidity into
the financial system and relaxed lending rules since 2020 to
help Indonesia weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
($1 = 14,495.0000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Ana Nicolaci da Costa, Ed Davies)