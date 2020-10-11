Indonesia's capital to ease coronavirus curbs from Monday

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian capital of
Jakarta will kick off a two-week "transitional" period of eased
coronavirus curbs from Monday after the pace of infections
slowed over the last two weeks, Governor Anies Baswedan said.
The city of about 11 million in southeast Asia's largest
economy re-imposed tougher social restrictions from
mid-September, after a spurt in virus infections put stress on
its health services.
"We need to emphasise that discipline must remain high so
that the chain of transmission remains under control and we
don't have to do an emergency brake again," Baswedan said in a
statement on Sunday.
The new measures allow non-essential businesses to work from
offices, but making use only of half their capacity, while
dine-in customers at restaurants are also limited to 50% of
capacity.
Parks and museums will start opening with some curbs, while
all businesses have to follow a strict hygiene protocol and keep
data on their visitors for contact tracing purposes.
Baswedan added that the easing comes after a fall in the
numbers testing positive for the virus as patients in Jakarta's
intensive care units (ICUs) thinned out, with occupancy rates
dropping to 67% by Saturday, from 83% on Sept. 13.
Indonesia's nationwide tally stood at 328,952 infections,
with 11,765 deaths by Saturday, with Jakarta accounting for
85,617 cases and 1,877 deaths.
