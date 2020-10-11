Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indonesia's capital to ease coronavirus curbs from Monday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 02:25am EDT

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Indonesian capital of Jakarta will kick off a two-week "transitional" period of eased coronavirus curbs from Monday after the pace of infections slowed over the last two weeks, Governor Anies Baswedan said.

The city of about 11 million in southeast Asia's largest economy re-imposed tougher social restrictions from mid-September, after a spurt in virus infections put stress on its health services.

"We need to emphasise that discipline must remain high so that the chain of transmission remains under control and we don't have to do an emergency brake again," Baswedan said in a statement on Sunday.

The new measures allow non-essential businesses to work from offices, but making use only of half their capacity, while dine-in customers at restaurants are also limited to 50% of capacity.

Parks and museums will start opening with some curbs, while all businesses have to follow a strict hygiene protocol and keep data on their visitors for contact tracing purposes.

Baswedan added that the easing comes after a fall in the numbers testing positive for the virus as patients in Jakarta's intensive care units (ICUs) thinned out, with occupancy rates dropping to 67% by Saturday, from 83% on Sept. 13.

Indonesia's nationwide tally stood at 328,952 infections, with 11,765 deaths by Saturday, with Jakarta accounting for 85,617 cases and 1,877 deaths.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aBrexit deal needs to be done by start of November - France
RE
04:10aNEPAL RASTRA BANK : Invitation for Bids for the Underground Electrical Wiring Installation work at NRB Dhangadhi office & Guest House premises
PU
03:45aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : Clarification on Foreign Currency Accounts Rules 2020 (11-10-2020)
PU
03:32aSpain's budget minister rules out corporation tax rise
RE
03:03aFrench fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
RE
02:25aIndonesia's capital to ease coronavirus curbs from Monday
RE
02:24aGas explosion flattens market in southwest iran, kills at least 2 - state media
RE
01:48aMainland China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
RE
12:46aChina funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 billion from over 10 million investors
RE
10/10UK urges businesses to prepare for end of Brexit transition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
213 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..
3French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
4GOLD : Freeport does a balancing act as world's biggest gold mine grapples with COVID-19
5Brexit deal needs to be done by start of November - France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group