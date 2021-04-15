Indonesia's exports and imports grow more than expected in March

* Exports +30.5%, vs forecast of +11.7%
* Imports +25.7%, vs forecast of 6%
* Trade surplus near expectation at $1.56 bln
JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports surged in
March due to higher commodity prices and rebounding global
demand, while imports also grew by more than expected last month
as domestic manufacturing activity improved, statistics bureau
data showed on Thursday.
Merchandise exports beat forecast with an annual jump of
30.47% to $18.35 billion on rising shipments of oil, natural
gas, palm oil, steel and coal.
Shipments were also supported by elevated commodity prices
and improving demand from top trade partners like China and the
United States, whose economies are recovering strongly from the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Export growth in March was the highest since July 2017,
according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and compared with a Reuters
poll forecast of 11.74%.
Meanwhile, imports were up 25.73% to $16.79 billion on
higher purchases of raw materials and capital goods. This was
the strongest growth since July 2018 and higher than a 6%
forecast.
"The double digit increases, both in (imports of) raw
materials and capital goods, show manufacturing activities and
investment had recovered in the month and we hope it will
continue in the second quarter," the statistics bureau chief
Suhariyanto said.
Indonesia's vaccine purchase and food imports ahead of the
Muslim fasting month of Ramadan also boosted the figure, he
said. Ramadan began on April 13 in the country.
The numbers bode well for the first quarter gross domestic
product, said Suhariyanto, who goes by one name.
Indonesia's $1.56 billion trade surplus in March came in
slightly below the $1.64 billion predicted in the Reuters poll.
The surplus narrowed from $2.01 billion in February.
"The momentum is higher than expected, but in general this
is in line with our view that the trade balance shrank to $1.56
billion," Faisal Rachman, Bank Mandiri's economist said.
The figures were not likely to impact Bank Indonesia's
policy during a review next week, Faisal said, expecting the
central bank to keep interest rates unchanged due to pressure on
the rupiah currency.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Additional
reporting by Tabita Diela; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)